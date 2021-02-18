WEBCASTS

Leadership Matters: Why Strong Leaders Make Profitable Companies

Innovative companies with a passionate leader at the helm develop and implement the ideas that move the global economy. Targeted investing strategies can help investors join in. In this upcoming webcast, ERShares and ETF Trends will explain why leadership matters in the world of business and explore portfolio strategies to capitalize on the 'entrepreneur factor'.

March 24, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

  • The ways strong leaders differentiate their companies from the masses
  • What entrepreneurial companies are, and what they aren't
  • How entrepreneurial disruption has led to ground-breaking technological innovations
  • How investors can target the next generation of entrepreneurial companies

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Dr. Joel Shulman

Founder, Managing Partner & CIO
ERShares

Eva Ados

COO and Chief Investment Strategist
ERShares

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.