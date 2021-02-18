WEBCASTS
Leadership Matters: Why Strong Leaders Make Profitable Companies
Innovative companies with a passionate leader at the helm develop and implement the ideas that move the global economy. Targeted investing strategies can help investors join in. In this upcoming webcast, ERShares and ETF Trends will explain why leadership matters in the world of business and explore portfolio strategies to capitalize on the 'entrepreneur factor'.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- The ways strong leaders differentiate their companies from the masses
- What entrepreneurial companies are, and what they aren't
- How entrepreneurial disruption has led to ground-breaking technological innovations
- How investors can target the next generation of entrepreneurial companies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dr. Joel ShulmanFounder, Managing Partner & CIO
ERShares
Eva AdosCOO and Chief Investment Strategist
ERShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
