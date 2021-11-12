SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

Why hedging equity allocations makes sense right now

A survey of the different hedging approaches

Active or passive? A deep dive on hedged equity & buffered/structured outcome strategies

Year-end ideas for portfolio implementation and rebalancing

SPEAKERS

Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP® Client Portfolio Manager

Swan Global Investments

Rob Swan COO and Portfolio Manager

Swan Global Investments

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

