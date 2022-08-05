WEBCASTS
Is Your Portfolio Stuck in the Past? Look to Managed Futures
During changing and volatile market conditions, investors need a nimble strategy that is capable of adapting to the shifting times and to meet the potential challenges ahead. One such method is through alternative strategies or managed futures that were once solely accessible to institutional-sized investors.
In this upcoming webinar, iMGP’s subadvisor DBi and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of a managed futures strategy and how a dynamic alternative investment tool can help diversify financial advisors' client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Where liquid alternative investment strategies fit in the current market environment
- What are managed futures and how do they help provide uncorrelated returns today
- Outline DBi’s hedge fund replicating methodology
- How financial advisors can access a hedge fund strategy through a simple ETF investment vehicle
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andrew BeerManaging Member
Dynamic Beta investments
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
