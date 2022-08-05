WEBCASTS Is Your Portfolio Stuck in the Past? Look to Managed Futures

During changing and volatile market conditions, investors need a nimble strategy that is capable of adapting to the shifting times and to meet the potential challenges ahead. One such method is through alternative strategies or managed futures that were once solely accessible to institutional-sized investors.

In this upcoming webinar, iMGP’s subadvisor DBi and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of a managed futures strategy and how a dynamic alternative investment tool can help diversify financial advisors' client portfolios.