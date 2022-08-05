WEBCASTS

Is Your Portfolio Stuck in the Past? Look to Managed Futures

During changing and volatile market conditions, investors need a nimble strategy that is capable of adapting to the shifting times and to meet the potential challenges ahead. One such method is through alternative strategies or managed futures that were once solely accessible to institutional-sized investors.

In this upcoming webinar, iMGP’s subadvisor DBi and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of a managed futures strategy and how a dynamic alternative investment tool can help diversify financial advisors' client portfolios.

August 24, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Where liquid alternative investment strategies fit in the current market environment
  • What are managed futures and how do they help provide uncorrelated returns today
  • Outline DBi’s hedge fund replicating methodology
  • How financial advisors can access a hedge fund strategy through a simple ETF investment vehicle

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Andrew Beer

Managing Member
Dynamic Beta investments

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
