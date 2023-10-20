WEBCASTS
Investing With an Eye on Taxes with ETFs
Investing with an eye on taxes has never been more important. Investors in taxable accounts should especially consider how taxes diminish their portfolio returns.
SUMMARY
Join us for a timely tax discussion on how to turn market volatility into an opportunity with the power of ETFs:
- Explore the benefits of year-round tax strategies.
- Learn how you can help clients save on taxes, grow their portfolios, reduce costs and manage risk.
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the tax efficiency of ETFs.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sandra Testani, CFA, CAIAVice President, ETF Product and Strategy
American Century Investments
Rene CasisVice President, Head of ETF Portfolio Management
American Century Investments
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for more detailed information or for advice regarding your individual situation.
The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.
American Century Investments and VettaFi are not affiliated investment companies.
