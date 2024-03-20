WEBCASTS Investing in Emerging Markets Without Harming U.S. National Security

Emerging Markets make compelling investment destinations because of their upside, but most large indexes include human rights violators and hostile defense companies designed to hold U.S. forces at risk. How do safe, responsible investors approach the space?

National Security Index is a veteran-owned company comprised of financial and national security professionals who want to help Americans invest in foreign markets responsibly. Join this upcoming LiveCast to find out how you can remove bad actors and still have exposure to the sectors and regions your portfolio needs to maximize its potential.