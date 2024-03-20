WEBCASTS
Investing in Emerging Markets Without Harming U.S. National Security
Emerging Markets make compelling investment destinations because of their upside, but most large indexes include human rights violators and hostile defense companies designed to hold U.S. forces at risk. How do safe, responsible investors approach the space?
National Security Index is a veteran-owned company comprised of financial and national security professionals who want to help Americans invest in foreign markets responsibly. Join this upcoming LiveCast to find out how you can remove bad actors and still have exposure to the sectors and regions your portfolio needs to maximize its potential.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The risks many large emerging markets indexes carry.
- How to approach investing in countries like China in a way that excludes bad actors using an investing process modeled on the U.S. Intelligence Cycle.
- Why excluding human rights violators and hostile defense companies can both keep your hands clean and potentially deliver stronger performance.
SPEAKERS
Justin BernierFounder and Chief Executive Officer
National Security Index
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.