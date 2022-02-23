WEBCASTS
Inflation Strategies: How to Survive Extraordinary Times
Inflation has spiked to its highest level in four decades. Traditional inflation hedges, like TIPS or precious metals, aren't cutting it, and investors are concerned about pricing pressures eating away at their portfolios. In this upcoming webcast, join Horizon Kinetics, NewEdge Wealth and ETF Trends as they outline an updated inflation hedging strategy that could help financial advisors' clients better cope with the current inflationary pressures.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How inflation can impact an investment portfolio
- Why traditional hedges like TIPS and metals are falling short of inflation protection
- A deep-dive on one inflation-hedging fund strategy to help financial advisors protect their clients’ portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
James DavolosPortfolio Manager, Research Analyst
Horizon Kinetics
Robert SechanCEO, Managing Partner, Co-Founder
NewEdge Wealth
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
