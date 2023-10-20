WEBCASTS
Inflation Down but Not Out – The Playbook for Investors
Inflation! Deflation! Noflation! Stagflation! How’s an advisor supposed to parse conflicting headlines and hyperbolic narratives that seem to whipsaw markets, CPI print after CPI print? We’re here to help.
In this one-hour webinar, VettaFi’s Financial Futurist Dave Nadig sits down with TD Bank Senior Economist, Andrew Hencic, and Astoria Portfolio Advisors CEO/CIO, John Davi, to discuss how real-world advisors should be thinking about the global inflation cycle and today’s interest rate environment.
SUMMARY
Here’s what you’ll walk away with:
- A comprehensive inflation outlook from the leading economics team at TD. You’ll better understand how to read the monthly tea leaves, what matters, and what you can ignore.
- A playbook for evaluating your own client portfolios for inflation sensitivity so you can answer the critical “what if” questions about your exposure.
- Tools and connections to help you re-position your portfolio as necessary, regardless of your inflation convictions.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John DaviCEO and CIO
Astoria Portfolio Advisors
Andrew HencicSenior Economist
TD Bank Group
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.