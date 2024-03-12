Join the experts at Vanguard for an exploration of the muni space and learn all about a suite of strategies that are highly tradeable, low cost, and have a strong track record of tight tracking error.

Munis are having a moment as investors look for tax efficient tools and become aware of the perks munis can bring to a portfolio. In today’s unusual environment, having precise tools with which to navigate the yield curve is more critical than ever.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Investments in bonds are subject to interest rate, credit, and inflation risk. Although the income from a municipal bond fund is exempt from federal tax, you may owe taxes on any capital gains realized through the fund’s trading or through your own redemption of shares. For some investors, a portion of the fund’s income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax.

CFA® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute.

© 2024 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved.