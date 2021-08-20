SUMMARY

Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Inflation, COVID, and other risks challenging the economic recovery

How investors can use ESG factors to evaluate companies’ future risks

How advisors can implement ESG strategies into client portfolios right now

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jordan Farris Managing Director, Head of ETF Product Development

Nuveen

Lauren Ferry Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Strategists

Nuveen

Megan Fielding Senior Director, Responsible Investing

Nuveen

Lara Crigger Managing Editor

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.