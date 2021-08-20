WEBCASTS
How to Use ESG Factors to Navigate the Recovery
With the global recovery peaking – and concerns about inflation, rising rates and fuller valuations just getting started -- how can advisors best implement ESG strategies to help their clients navigate today’s challenging markets?
In this upcoming webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will explore how ESG investing has the potential to uniquely manage risk and return and help clients meet their financial goals.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Inflation, COVID, and other risks challenging the economic recovery
- How investors can use ESG factors to evaluate companies’ future risks
- How advisors can implement ESG strategies into client portfolios right now
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jordan FarrisManaging Director, Head of ETF Product Development
Nuveen
Lauren FerryManaging Director, Head of Portfolio Strategists
Nuveen
Megan FieldingSenior Director, Responsible Investing
Nuveen
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
