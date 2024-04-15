Weight loss treatments have recently seen huge breakthroughs with the rise of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. As more than one billion people living with obesity-related conditions seek to improve their lives, investors now have an ETF opportunity to invest directly in the burgeoning weight loss drug market expected to reach $100bn of annual sales by 2030.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Risk Information

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.temaetfs.com.

Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

On 03/25/2024 the Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolic ETF was renamed Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF. Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the adviser’s investment strategy will be successful.

Industry Concentration Risk: Because the Fund’s assets will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry or group of industries.

Biotechnology Industry Risk: The biotechnology industry can be significantly affected by patent considerations, including the termination of patent protections for products, intense competition both domestically and internationally, rapid technological change and obsolescence, government regulation and expensive insurance costs due to the risk of product liability lawsuits. In addition, the biotechnology industry is an emerging growth industry, and therefore biotechnology companies may be thinly capitalized and more volatile than companies with greater capitalizations.

Sector Focus Risk: Obesity and Cardiology companies are highly dependent on the development, procurement and marketing of drugs and the protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights. A company’s valuation can also be greatly affected if one of its products is proven or alleged to be unsafe, ineffective or unprofitable. The stock prices of Obesity and Cardiology companies have been and will likely continue to be very volatile. The costs associated with developing new drugs can be significant, and the results are unpredictable.

Newly developed drugs may be susceptible to product obsolescence due to intense competition from new products and less costly generic products. Moreover, the process for obtaining regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other governmental regulatory authorities is long and costly and there can be no assurance that the necessary approvals will be obtained or maintained. Companies in the medical equipment industry group may be affected by the expiration of patents, litigation based on product liability, industry competition, product obsolescence and regulatory approvals, among other factors.

Investing in foreign and emerging markets involves risks relating to political, economic, or regulatory conditions not associated with investments in U.S. securities and instruments. In addition, the fund is exposed to currency risk.

Because the Funds evaluate ESG factors to assess and exclude certain investments for non-financial reasons, the Funds may forego some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these ESG factors.

Tema Global Limited serves as the investment adviser to Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (the “Fund”), and NEOS Investments, LLC serves as a sub adviser to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC, which is not affiliated with Tema Global Limited nor NEOS Investments, LLC. Check the background of Foreside on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.