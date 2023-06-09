WEBCASTS
How to invest in American Reshoring?
With deglobalization, disrupted supply chains, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, US manufacturing has become a dominant theme in recent years. Thanks to unprecedented government support, an American industrial renaissance could be underway, accelerated by reshoring.
Join the experts at Tema ETFs and VettaFi to learn how to position your portfolio for the American reshoring structural trend.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why reshoring is a secular trend.
- How reshoring is accelerating a lasting industrial revolution.
- An investigation of the companies most likely to benefit from the US manufacturing resurgence.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris SemenukTema Reshoring ETF Portfolio Manager
Tema ETFs
Dan DusinaDirector of investments
Blue Chip Partners
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
