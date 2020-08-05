WEBCASTS
How to Gain Exposure to the Next Generation of Healthcare
The fight against the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the biotechnology industry into the frontlines. Governments globally have poured billions of dollars into the biotech industry, prompting a race by innovative companies to produce a viable Covid-19 treatment.
In this upcoming webcast, Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends will take a closer look at the developments in the biotechnology industry and discuss related healthcare innovations posed to support rapid growth. The webcast will also provide insights about a targeted investment strategy designed to capitalize on innovation in the healthcare sector.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the current biotechnology market environment
- How the coronavirus pandemic has shaped the recent biotech outlook
- Further trends and developments that could help sustain growth among companies developing new vaccines, drugs, therapies, virtual experiences, and technologies
- A targeted healthcare innovators investment strategy
- How financial professionals can enhance an investment portfolio with up-and-coming biotech companies and other healthcare innovators
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeffrey Schwarte, CFAPortfolio Manager
Principal Global Equities
Amanda MahoskiResearch Analyst
Principal Global Equities
Matthew CohenHead of Principal ETF Specialist Team
Principal Global Investors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
