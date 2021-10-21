WEBCASTS
How to Future-Proof Your Fixed Income Allocation
Fixed-income investors had an easy time over the past three decades, but with the current environment of higher inflation and an increasing rate outlook, the traditional bond portfolio will have to adapt to the challenges ahead.
In the next webcast, State Street Global Advisors, Horizon Investments and Sage Advisory, along with ETF Trends, will question allocation breakdowns of the traditional stock and bond portfolio, highlighting alternative investment strategies that could help better diversify risk and maintain returns for the shifting market conditions.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview on inflation and the outlook for the economy
- Monetary policy and how fixed-income markets will react to Federal Reserve policy changes
- The implications of inflation and policy changes on various fixed-income sectors
- How investors can better adapt to the changes ahead
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Scott LadnerChief Investment Officer
Horizon Investments
Komson SilapachaiPartner, Research and Portfolio Strategy
Sage Advisory
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
