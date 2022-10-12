WEBCASTS
How to Augment Your Core Portfolio Beyond Traditional Benchmarks
Generic benchmarks are often flawed, creating challenges for many core portfolios. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Columbia Threadneedle Investments and VettaFi on alternative opportunities to augment and diversify a financial advisors' client core portfolios beyond traditional benchmarks.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- Why to consider changing your benchmark.
- How financial advisors can follow rising opportunities — not the crowd.
- A unique approach designed to compensate for the flaws in generic benchmarks.
- How research driven, active insights help financial advisors target the outcomes clients expect.
SPEAKERS
Jay McAndrew, CIMAVice President, National Sales Manager
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi

