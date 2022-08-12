In this upcoming webcast, join Nationwide and VettaFi for a discussion of the trends shaping today's political and policy environments, and what the midterms may mean for the future. We will also briefly discuss Nationwide’s investment solutions including the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETFs.

Today's political environment is among the most dynamic in history, defined by contentious policy objectives, rampant partisanship, and no clear consensus about the direction the country should go. The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and poised to upend the balance of power in Washington. After two years of single party control, divided government is expected to return, bringing with it new political dynamics that will reshape the legislative and regulatory landscape.

Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman of VettaFi

