On this webinar, ARK Invest and VettaFi will discuss ARK’s research process, how ARK approaches cost decline modeling, and company valuations. ARK Invest and Vettafi will use the autonomous and robotics industries as an example to help showcase this research in action and explore the future of these innovative technologies.

An overview of autonomous technologies and robotics industries, along with the potential growth prospects ahead based on Wright's Law.

The investment methodology, selection process and research behind the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF.

How financial advisors can use an autonomous technology and robotics strategy to enhance the thematic sleeve of an investment portfolio.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Tasha Keeney Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies

ARK Invest

Sam Korus Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics

ARK Invest

Tom Lydon Vice Chairman

VettaFi

