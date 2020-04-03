WEBCASTS
High Yield: Strategies for Volatile Markets
As the Federal Reserve enacts aggressive monetary policies to stabilize the economy, fixed-income investors are faced with a lower-for-longer yield environment. In this upcoming webcast, DWS and ETF Trends will explore ways to find income in this new zero-bound world, and look to targeted strategies that could help enhance a traditional fixed-income portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- Insights into the current market conditions
- A process to screen for favorable attributes in ETFs
- Where there’s real value in the markets
- How to work with municipal bond and yield-generating dividend strategies
- How to incorporate alternative income ideas into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc PfefferChief Investment Officer
CLS Investments
Stephen BlumenthalExecutive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer
CMG Capital Management Group
Sean EdkinsHead of ETF Sales and Strategic Partnerships
DWS
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.