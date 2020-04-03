SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:

Insights into the current market conditions

A process to screen for favorable attributes in ETFs

Where there’s real value in the markets

How to work with municipal bond and yield-generating dividend strategies

How to incorporate alternative income ideas into a diversified investment portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Marc Pfeffer Chief Investment Officer

CLS Investments

Stephen Blumenthal Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer

CMG Capital Management Group

Sean Edkins Head of ETF Sales and Strategic Partnerships

DWS

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.