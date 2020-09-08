WEBCASTS
Going Beyond ESG: Impact Investing for 2021
ETFs focussed on Environmental, Social and Governance issues have made headlines and brought in Billions in 2020. But ESG is, for many, in the eye of the beholder. How do you pair the personal nature of ESG with the myriad of packaged solutions out there? In this deep dive, Chris Hempstead of IndexIQ and Keith Dixson of Candriam walk through the alphabet soup of ESG investing, with a particular focus on how impact investing can yield great outcomes for both investors and your clients’ values.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- Solutions for your clients who put Values first
- Measuring real world success
- Where institutional investors are putting their ESG dollars
- How to bring the ESG conversation into your prospecting
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Keith DixsonHead of International Business Development
Candriam
Chris HempsteadDirector of Institutional Business Development
IndexIQ
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
New York Life Investment Management LLC engages the services of federally registered advisors.
“New York Life Investments” is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of the investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.
FOR REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVE USE ONLY. NOT TO BE USED WITH THE GENERAL PUBLIC.