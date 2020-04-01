WEBCASTS
Generating Income and Managing Risk in Today's Market
Fixed-income investors are currently faced with a stubbornly low-yield environment with no end in sight. Many have increasingly sought out alternatives to traditional bond investments to generate more income, but many attractive yield options typically come with their own set of risks. In this upcoming webcast,Nationwide and ETF Trends will explain the struggles of yield generation in a low-rate environment and outline a new risk-managed income strategy that could generate higher income relative to traditional income-focused investments.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:
- Overview of the current stock market: low-rate environment and economy
- Alternative yield generating strategies and their own unique set of risks
- How a more thoughtful approach to income generation and downside risk mitigation may aid in successfully navigating volatile markets
- A detailed discussion of a risk-managed income strategy that employs downside protection while maintaining upside potential
- How financial advisors can incorporate a new alternative income approach into a diversified portfolio, as a tool for addressing the retirement income and cash dependent needs of investors
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Mike SpanglerPresident
Nationwide Funds
Mark Hackett, CFA, CMTChief of Investment Research
Nationwide
Jonathan MolchanManaging Director and Portfolio Manager
Harvest Volatility Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying index.
Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. NFA is not affiliate with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Nationwide is not an affiliate of third-party sources such as Morningstar, Inc or MSCI. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.
Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020
Call 800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus. You may also download the prospectus here or by visiting etf.nationwide.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.
MFM-3625AO Q44585 (03/20)