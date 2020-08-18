WEBCASTS

Focus on Quality to Navigate Changing Markets

The quality investment factor can help investors focus on companies that are better equipped to handle uncertainties the markets may throw at us, sifting out corporations with questionable profit outlooks and rising debt levels as a way to hone in on those with solid fundamentals. In this upcoming webcast, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and ETF Trends will highlight the benefits of the quality factor and discuss how a quality investment strategy can enhance and diversify investment portfolios.

September 30, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

  • Current market environment and outlook
  • Define the quality factor and characteristics
  • Importance of focusing on quality in today's market environment
  • How investors can incorporate a quality investment factor into an equity portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Samantha Azzarello

Executive Director, Global Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Josh Rogers

Investment Specialist, Beta Strategies
J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
