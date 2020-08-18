WEBCASTS
Focus on Quality to Navigate Changing Markets
The quality investment factor can help investors focus on companies that are better equipped to handle uncertainties the markets may throw at us, sifting out corporations with questionable profit outlooks and rising debt levels as a way to hone in on those with solid fundamentals. In this upcoming webcast, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and ETF Trends will highlight the benefits of the quality factor and discuss how a quality investment strategy can enhance and diversify investment portfolios.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Current market environment and outlook
- Define the quality factor and characteristics
- Importance of focusing on quality in today's market environment
- How investors can incorporate a quality investment factor into an equity portfolio
SPEAKERS
Samantha AzzarelloExecutive Director, Global Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Josh RogersInvestment Specialist, Beta Strategies
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
