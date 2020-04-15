WEBCASTS

Fixed Income Strategies for Volatile Markets

As we grapple with the new low-yield environment, fixed-income investors should consider the necessary tools to adapt to the changing market conditions. In this upcoming webcast, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and ETF Trends will seek to provide fixed-income market insights and discuss various ways to implement fixed-income strategies into financial advisors' client portfolios.

April 22, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the current fixed-income market environment and policy changes that could affect the bond landscape
  • A closer look at the Goldman Sachs Access ETF suite
  • How financial advisors can incorporate targeted fixed-income strategies to enhance and diversify a bond portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Steve Sachs

Head of Capital Markets, ETFs
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Jason Singer

Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Fixed Income
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Michael Swell

Co-Head of Global Portfolio Management, Global Fixed Income
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

