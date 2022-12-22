WEBCASTS
Fixed Income is Back. Goldman Sachs Strategies for 2023.
After enjoying the smooth ride for many years, fixed-income investors are suddenly faced with the risks associated with rising interest rates. Despite a rapidly changing fixed-income environment, there is a path forward for bond investors. By using a rules-based investment approach typically employed in active portfolio construction, investors can improve risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets.
In the following webcast, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, FTSE Russell, and VettaFi will outline the risks that fixed-income investors face today and highlight research led bond fund strategies that could help advisors position well for today’s unusual bond market.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the macroeconomic fixed-income outlook.
- A Highlight of Goldman Sachs Access ETFs that track FTSE Goldman Sachs fixed-income indices.
- How a painful repricing in the fixed-income market could clearly benefit specific strategies like short-dated, high-income.
- How a barbell approach could be used to lengthen duration and mitigate risk.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Alexandra Lawson, CFAClient Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Joshua GorelikSenior Manager, FIMA Index Applied Research
FTSE Russell
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.