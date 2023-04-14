WEBCASTS
Finding Value in Challenging Markets
The Fed continues to raise rates, and nobody knows what the ongoing impacts of the SVB collapse could entail. An impending recession is top of mind for many, causing investors to seek out a strategy that could help keep their portfolios afloat amid market turmoil. Join the experts at VettaFi and Kerusso Capital Management for an in-depth webcast discussing how a value-based strategy could be the perfect antidote to potential portfolio ailments.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A robust discussion on Kerusso Capital Management’s proprietary value-based investment process (VCO).
- An analysis of the potential market contagions and longer-term impacts of the SVB collapse.
- An exploration of how to find fundamental value in the financial sector and in other sector allocations.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Devon Drew, CIMA®, CRPCFounder & CEO
DFD Partners
Randell Cain Jr.Partner, Founder, CEO/CIO & Portfolio Manager
Kerusso Capital Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
