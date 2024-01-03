WEBCASTS
Exploring Bitcoin in 2024: Questions, Answers, and Spot Bitcoin ETFs
The cryptocurrency market has seen its share of highs and lows. Now, with the potential approval for Spot Bitcoin ETFs, the stakes are higher than ever to understand and incorporate crypto into client portfolios.
Join the experts at Grayscale and VettaFi
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Investor sentiment on a Spot Bitcoin ETF approval
- How to incorporate Bitcoin ETFs into portfolios
- The potential challenges and opportunities that come with these innovative products
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David LaValleGlobal Head of ETFs
Grayscale Investments
Zach PandlHead of Research
Grayscale Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
