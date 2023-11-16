WEBCASTS
Exploring AI’s Capabilities in Finance
Optimal investment decisions in active management result from the careful interpretation of data. However, investors who allocate their money to active managers potentially face the risk of human bias in the decision making process. AI has potential to provide advisors with a distinctive approach to active management that seeks to provide both diversification and idiosyncratic alpha.
Join experts from QRAFT and LG AI Research for a livecast as they delve into the capabilities AI can potentially offer investors portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- Importance of understanding the capabilities AI can offer investment strategies
- Qraft Technologies: How AI is currently transforming the landscape of investing
- LG AI research: How AI helped the group with cost savings and the Inspiration to go into financial markets
- Ensemble of leading AI technology firms
SPEAKERS
Francis Geeseok OhQraft Technologies APAC CEO, Qraft Technologies
Inc.
Young ChoiBusiness Director
LG AI Research
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.