WEBCASTS

Exploring AI’s Capabilities in Finance

Optimal investment decisions in active management result from the careful interpretation of data. However, investors who allocate their money to active managers potentially face the risk of human bias in the decision making process. AI has potential to provide advisors with a distinctive approach to active management that seeks to provide both diversification and idiosyncratic alpha.

Join experts from QRAFT and LG AI Research for a livecast as they delve into the capabilities AI can potentially offer investors portfolios.

December 7, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics covered will include:

  • Importance of understanding the capabilities AI can offer investment strategies
  • Qraft Technologies: How AI is currently transforming the landscape of investing
  • LG AI research: How AI helped the group with cost savings and the Inspiration to go into financial markets
  • Ensemble of leading AI technology firms

SPEAKERS

Francis Geeseok Oh

Qraft Technologies APAC CEO, Qraft Technologies
Inc.

Young Choi

Business Director
LG AI Research

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.