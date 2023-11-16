WEBCASTS Exploring AI’s Capabilities in Finance

Optimal investment decisions in active management result from the careful interpretation of data. However, investors who allocate their money to active managers potentially face the risk of human bias in the decision making process. AI has potential to provide advisors with a distinctive approach to active management that seeks to provide both diversification and idiosyncratic alpha.

Join experts from QRAFT and LG AI Research for a livecast as they delve into the capabilities AI can potentially offer investors portfolios.