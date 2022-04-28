WEBCASTS

Exploiting Inefficiencies in the Muni Market with Active Management

While municipals bonds have always been known for investor benefits such as tax-free income and diversification, the muni market has cheapened amid 2022’s heightened volatility – making now an opportune time to invest.

In this upcoming webcast, ETF Trends will discuss with Franklin Templeton, one of the industry’s largest active muni managers, how they seek out the best opportunities and exploit inefficiencies in the complex muni market. 

May 25, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Current muni market outlook 
  • Why muni’s demand active management
  • Two active ETFs advisors can use to take advantage of today’s muni opportunities  

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ben Barber

SVP, Director of Municipal Bonds
Franklin Templeton

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.