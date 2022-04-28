WEBCASTS
Exploiting Inefficiencies in the Muni Market with Active Management
While municipals bonds have always been known for investor benefits such as tax-free income and diversification, the muni market has cheapened amid 2022’s heightened volatility – making now an opportune time to invest.
In this upcoming webcast, ETF Trends will discuss with Franklin Templeton, one of the industry’s largest active muni managers, how they seek out the best opportunities and exploit inefficiencies in the complex muni market.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Current muni market outlook
- Why muni’s demand active management
- Two active ETFs advisors can use to take advantage of today’s muni opportunities
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ben BarberSVP, Director of Municipal Bonds
Franklin Templeton
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.