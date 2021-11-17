WEBCASTS
Emerging Markets 2022 Outlook & The Coming IPO Wave
The digitization of the developing world is now reaching an inflection point. The unique innovation born in Silicon Valley has spread, been adapted and now reached maturity where unicorns from all corners of the developing world are now going public. Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, will delve into these new names, the fundamental changes taking place in developing economies, preference for online shopping via the smartphone and how Gen-Z will drive the next leg of this growing digital revolution.
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How to capitalize on the next 5 billion connected consumers in the developing world
- Tax loss harvesting for your China tech exposure
- The names you need to have on your radar as the EM IPO wave begins
- Why your traditional Emerging Market ETF won't cut it
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Kevin T. CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) & The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
