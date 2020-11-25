WEBCASTS

E-Commerce and Coronavirus: A Boon for Emerging Markets

The developing economies are witnessing an increasing group of middle-income consumers who have become reliant on digital devices in this Covid world. With a global pandemic forcing a more digitized lifestyle, we have witnessed an increased adoption of e-commerce or online shopping to meet everyday needs. In this upcoming webcast, EMQQ and ETF Trends will explore the impacts of a growing digital consumer class in the emerging markets and companies best positioned to benefit from this shift in consumer behavior.

December 7, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:

  • Why e-commerce is a big growth opportunity that won’t slow down
  • The rising tensions between the United States and China, and what it means for internet names like Wechat's Tencent
  • How internet giants are shaping the digital revolution in the emerging markets
  • Why investors should considered a focused strategy on emerging market internet and e-commerce names

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kevin Carter

Founder & CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

