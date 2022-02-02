WEBCASTS
Dogs of the Dow: Why 2022 is the Right Time for Value
Looking for value stocks well-positioned for the coming year? It might be time to try "Dogs of the Dow," a time-tested strategy that focuses on the ten industrial U.S. large caps whose dividend is the highest fraction of their price.
In this upcoming webcast, join ALPS and ETF Trends for a deep dive on the Dogs of the Dow investment strategy, as well as a discussion of one vehicle to help financial advisors put it into practice.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The ingredients for a value cycle to continue into 2022
- How to position for a value rotation and what to watch for based on historical contexts
- Targeting income while focusing on value and understanding the difference between cyclical and defensive value strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andy HicksSr. Vice President, Director of ETF Portfolio Management and Research
S&C ALPS Advisors
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Suzanne SiracuseCEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting
Host of the Big Reveal Podcast
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For institutional Use Only
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.
An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.
Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.
ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated and unaffiliated with ETF Trends.