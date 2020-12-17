WEBCASTS
Crypto for Advisors: A Growing Opportunity
Whether you’re a true believer or a skeptic, it’s hard to ignore how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies performed in 2020. Crypto has gone from the realm of early adopters and enthusiasts to institutions and wealth managers. In this in-depth one hour webinar, Bitwise Asset Management will present the results of the 2020 Crypto-for-Advisors survey, exploring how the wealth managers have included crypto assets as part of client portfolios. We’ll discuss how to access crypto, how it’s stored, and new ways investors can access this exciting new asset class.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The investment case for crypto assets
- Managing risk
- Crypto assets in a portfolio context
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt HouganGlobal Head of Research
Bitwise Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
