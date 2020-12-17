WEBCASTS Crypto for Advisors: A Growing Opportunity

Whether you’re a true believer or a skeptic, it’s hard to ignore how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies performed in 2020. Crypto has gone from the realm of early adopters and enthusiasts to institutions and wealth managers. In this in-depth one hour webinar, Bitwise Asset Management will present the results of the 2020 Crypto-for-Advisors survey, exploring how the wealth managers have included crypto assets as part of client portfolios. We’ll discuss how to access crypto, how it’s stored, and new ways investors can access this exciting new asset class.