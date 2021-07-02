WEBCASTS

Coffee with SmartETFs' DIVS Portfolio Manager

You've already registered for a great presentation on how to find income by picking the right dividend strategy. Now, exclusively for advisors who've started researching the SmartETFs approach, we're inviting you to join us for a deep-dive due diligence session. Join the experts at SmartETFs to get your specific questions answered in this half-hour, all-questions answered live cast.

July 21, 2021
9am PT | 12pm ET
SUMMARY

Topics we're sure to cover in this half hour LiveCast include:

  • How to fight inflation with dividends
  • The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)
  • How to use the DIVS ETF in clients' portfolios

SPEAKERS

Matthew Page, CFA

Portfolio Manager
SmartETFs

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

