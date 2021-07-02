SUMMARY

Topics we're sure to cover in this half hour LiveCast include:

How to fight inflation with dividends

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)

How to use the DIVS ETF in clients' portfolios

SPEAKERS

Matthew Page, CFA Portfolio Manager

SmartETFs

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.