WEBCASTS Clean Tech Investing Opportunities from China: the World Leader in Renewable Energy

As the world seeks to curb emissions and chart a more sustainable future, countries such as China will need to greatly reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. China is already the global leader in renewable energy capacity, and is currently pursuing policies to help bolster electric vehicles, battery technology, solar, wind, and other clean technologies.

Join the experts at VettaFi and KraneShares for an exploration of China’s cleantech and how it could be positioned for tremendous growth in the coming years.