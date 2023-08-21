WEBCASTS
Clean Tech Investing Opportunities from China: the World Leader in Renewable Energy
As the world seeks to curb emissions and chart a more sustainable future, countries such as China will need to greatly reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. China is already the global leader in renewable energy capacity, and is currently pursuing policies to help bolster electric vehicles, battery technology, solar, wind, and other clean technologies.
Join the experts at VettaFi and KraneShares for an exploration of China’s cleantech and how it could be positioned for tremendous growth in the coming years.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the state of alternative energy in China.
- An overview of China's electrical vehicles and battery manufacture industry including companies such as NIO, BYD, Xpeng, & Li Auto.
- A deep dive on China’s emmission goals, policies, and plans around sustainability.
- An explanation of a strategy that focuses on companies leading battle to reduce emissions in China.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Anthony Sassine, CFASenior Investment Strategist
KraneShares
Dr. Xiaolin ChenHead of International
KraneShares
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.