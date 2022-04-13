WEBCASTS
Energy Infrastructure LiveCast Series
Clean Energy & Midstream Not At Odds: Why Energy Transition Needs Balanced Approach
Amid rising energy costs and a global pivot away from traditional fossil fuels, the energy infrastructure sector is at a crossroads. The renewable energy transition won't happen overnight, however, and many midstream energy companies will be critical in easing the pain as the economy shifts toward green energy.
In the next installment of a monthly LiveCast series, the experts at ALPS, Alerian, and ETF Trends will explore what advisors need to know about the transition in the energy markets.
SUMMARY
Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:
- What we know about how the energy transition must happen and its implications
- The surprising role of natural gas in the energy transition
- How midstream companies are positioning themselves to participate in the energy transition
- Some of the companies partnering with key midstream energy infrastructure players to unearth energy transition opportunities
SPEAKERS
Stacey Morris, CFADirector of Research
Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
