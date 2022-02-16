WEBCASTS China: The Next Global Equity Boon with Rate Cuts Near?

As the Winter Olympics wrap up, China could be preparing to host another international showcase, this time in the global equity arena. With inflation running at a multi-decade high in the US, the Fed has signaled interest rate hikes are on the horizon. China, in contrast, left rates unchanged throughout the pandemic. Now China is charting a new path, cutting key interest rates and introducing policy support for economic expansion. How can advisors potentially benefit from these conditions through China A-share exposure?

In this upcoming webcast, join KraneShares and ETF Trends as they discuss the growth opportunities in China and review targeted fund strategies that can help financial advisors navigate the Chinese markets.