China: The Next Global Equity Boon with Rate Cuts Near?
As the Winter Olympics wrap up, China could be preparing to host another international showcase, this time in the global equity arena. With inflation running at a multi-decade high in the US, the Fed has signaled interest rate hikes are on the horizon. China, in contrast, left rates unchanged throughout the pandemic. Now China is charting a new path, cutting key interest rates and introducing policy support for economic expansion. How can advisors potentially benefit from these conditions through China A-share exposure?
In this upcoming webcast, join KraneShares and ETF Trends as they discuss the growth opportunities in China and review targeted fund strategies that can help financial advisors navigate the Chinese markets.
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the global economy and where China stands
- Benefits of accessing China's mainland A-shares market
- Specific strategies to target Chinese markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Brendan AhernChief Investment Officer
KraneShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
