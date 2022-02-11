WEBCASTS
Changes are Coming in 2022. Don’t Stick with Bad Benchmarks
Broad benchmarks, such as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Agg”) and the Russell 1000 Index, have helped guide investors through a prolonged bull market. However, as the Federal Reserve eyes multiple interest rate hikes this year, funds tracking the "Agg" now expose investors to more risks and limited returns and finding the right opportunities in equity doesn’t appear any easier.
In this upcoming webcast, join Columbia Threadneedle Investments and ETF Trends for a closer look at the shortcomings of traditional benchmarks in today’s shifting environment, and a focus on alternative equity and fixed income strategies that can help financial advisors better adapt their clients' portfolio for the challenges of tomorrow.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What the Fed’s changing stance on rates means for the bond market
- Why the traditional broad beta of the past, may not deliver the same results going forward
- How traditional benchmarks may expose investors to unintended risks
- Actionable ways financial advisors can position their clients’ portfolios for what may lie ahead
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jay McAndrewVice President, National Sales Manager
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Marc Zeitoun, CFA®Head of Strategic Beta and Private Client Advisory
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Suzanne SiracuserCEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting
Host of the Big Reveal Podcast
