Cashing Out: Getting Clients Off the Sidelines
Bonds may be back, but many clients are still sitting on piles of cash and CDs. What’s not well known is that returns for money markets and CDs could decline precipitously if—or when—the Fed cuts rates. To help clients think ahead, it’s time to start repositioning portfolios to help adhere to the old adage of “buy low and sell high.”
Register now to hear where AB’s fixed-income portfolio managers are finding compelling opportunities.
Topics will include:
- Defining why money market funds are not “risk-free”
- How adding duration can help investors stop fighting yesterday’s problems—and help maintain returns and pricing power moving ahead
- Detailing the compelling case for owning credit, but why it’s critical to own it the right way
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIAHead—US Retail Fixed Income Business Development
AllianceBernstein
Matt Sheridan, CFASenior Portfolio Manager — Fixed Income
AllianceBernstein
Will Smith, CFADirector, US High Yield
AllianceBernstein
Fahd MalikPortfolio Manager — Income Strategies
AllianceBernstein
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
