WEBCASTS
Carbon Credits: The Investment You Can't Afford to Ignore
As the world looks for ways to mitigate the effects of climate change, carbon allowance offers investors an opportunity to get exposure on of the most trailblazing and unique investment opportunities available. Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webcast exploring the carbon market space. Find out how carbon markets can offer compelling diversification benefits as well as growth potential for your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How an improved macroeconomic outlook and smart policy reforms have created bullish tailwinds across European and North American carbon markets.
- An overview of the carbon allowances market.
- A primer on how carbon allowance exposure can offer growth potential and diversification benefits.
- An exploration of how KraneShares carbon allowances funds KRBN, KCCA, and KEUA can diversify your portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Luke OliverManaging Director, Head of Climate Investments; Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Eron BloomgardenPartner
Climate Finance Partners
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.