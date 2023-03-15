SUMMARY

How an improved macroeconomic outlook and smart policy reforms have created bullish tailwinds across European and North American carbon markets.

An overview of the carbon allowances market.

A primer on how carbon allowance exposure can offer growth potential and diversification benefits.

An exploration of how KraneShares carbon allowances funds KRBN, KCCA, and KEUA can diversify your portfolio.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Luke Oliver Managing Director, Head of Climate Investments; Head of Strategy

KraneShares

Eron Bloomgarden Partner

Climate Finance Partners

Lara Crigger Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Disclaimer

