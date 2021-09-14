WEBCASTS
Carbon Allowances: An Asset Class That’s Good for the Planet and Your Portfolio
While a lot of the Climate Change debate has been around identifying the problem, the solutions are what will drive investor returns. Carbon pricing has emerged as a critical development that could help support responsible investing and incentivize global change. But how do investors access this rapidly growing marketplace?
In this upcoming webinar, KraneShares and ETF Trends will explain the ins and outs of the global carbon markets and how you can gain access to this historically inaccessible market for your client's portfolios.
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Global carbon allowance prices are at or near their all-time highs, yet KraneShares sees further catalysts for continued growth
- From hurricane Ida to the recent spike in natural gas prices; how different variables can impact demand for carbon allowances
- A closer look at the global carbon futures market and its correlation to traditional asset classes
- How financial advisors can diversify and enhance a portfolio with exposure to the global carbon allowance market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Luke OliverManaging Director and Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Eron BloomgardenPartner
Climate Finance Partners
Fritz FoltsManaging Partner & Chief Investment Strategist
3EDGE Asset Management
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
