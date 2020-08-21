WEBCASTS
Capitalizing on Today’s Tech: Semiconductors, AI, Robo and Internet Funds
With the myriad of tech ETFs at your fingertips, how do you determine which ones fit your goals? Do you choose between AI, Internet, Semiconductor, Cyber or is there a way these each play a unique role in your portfolio?
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- The history of semiconductors, recent developments in the space, and how the subsector is impacting companies in other areas of the Technology sector and beyond
- Internet investing, including those companies engaged in internet-related businesses and why it's an important barometer in today's web-driven economy
- The nuances between artificial intelligence and robotics in the technology, industrial, medical and other economic sectors, and their place in today’s investing landscape
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Mark Marex, CFAResearch & Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Information Services
Ben JonesResearch & Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Information Services
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
