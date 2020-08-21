SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:

The history of semiconductors, recent developments in the space, and how the subsector is impacting companies in other areas of the Technology sector and beyond

Internet investing, including those companies engaged in internet-related businesses and why it's an important barometer in today's web-driven economy

The nuances between artificial intelligence and robotics in the technology, industrial, medical and other economic sectors, and their place in today’s investing landscape

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Mark Marex, CFA Research & Development Specialist

Nasdaq Global Information Services

Ben Jones Research & Development Specialist

Nasdaq Global Information Services

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.