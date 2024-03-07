WEBCASTS
Capital Market Considerations for 2024
Given the impact of an uncertain interest rate environment and stubborn inflationary pressures, standard diversification strategies might not cut it. Fortunately, investors can go beyond typical diversification with informed asset allocation decisions and portfolio construction choices.
In the next webinar, T. Rowe Price, and VettaFi will outline key capital market considerations for the current market environment and highlight portfolio strategies to help financial advisors plan positions for the conditions ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment and the outlook for 2024.
- The impact of interest rates and inflation across markets.
- Investment considerations beyond typical asset allocations.
- How financial advisors can construct and optimize their client portfolios to best adapt to the challenges ahead.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sébastien Page, CFAHead of Global Multi-Asset, CIO
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.