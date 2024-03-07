WEBCASTS

Capital Market Considerations for 2024

Given the impact of an uncertain interest rate environment and stubborn inflationary pressures, standard diversification strategies might not cut it. Fortunately, investors can go beyond typical diversification with informed asset allocation decisions and portfolio construction choices.

In the next webinar, T. Rowe Price, and VettaFi will outline key capital market considerations for the current market environment and highlight portfolio strategies to help financial advisors plan positions for the conditions ahead.

April 10, 2024
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the current market environment and the outlook for 2024.
  • The impact of interest rates and inflation across markets.
  • Investment considerations beyond typical asset allocations.
  • How financial advisors can construct and optimize their client portfolios to best adapt to the challenges ahead.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Sébastien Page, CFA

Head of Global Multi-Asset, CIO
T. Rowe Price

Timothy Coyne

Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

Disclaimer
