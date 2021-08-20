Airlines have shown resilience after a tough 2020, heading into 2021 with newfound optimism on the back of continued vaccine rollouts and borders reopening, for both leisure and business travel. As rising cases of the delta variant have once again sparked fear in some tourists, however, will the positive outlook for the global airline industry be short lived? In this webcast, U.S. Global Investors and ETF Trends will discuss whether the markets could be reaching a peak in “fear” over industry concerns, and why airline sentiment has the potential to improve, particularly heading into the busy holiday travel months.

