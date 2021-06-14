WEBCASTS
Bonds as a Ballast: A Renewed Case for the 60/40
As inflation rears its ugly head, investors are beginning to worry about the outlook for real rates in fixed income portfolios. Yet alternative options, even in the high-risk space, are not plentiful. In this upcoming webcast, Vanguard and ETF Trends will discuss the range of investment choices available to financial advisors.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The inflation outlook and its effects on fixed income instruments
- 60/40 portfolio construction with a focus on long-term bond positioning
- Investment options beyond U.S. government bonds
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andrew J. Patterson, CFA®Senior Economist
Vanguard
Matthew Sheridan, CFP®, CPM®Investment Consultant
Vanguard
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
