Bonds as a Ballast: A Renewed Case for the 60/40

As inflation rears its ugly head, investors are beginning to worry about the outlook for real rates in fixed income portfolios. Yet alternative options, even in the high-risk space, are not plentiful. In this upcoming webcast, Vanguard and ETF Trends will discuss the range of investment choices available to financial advisors. 

July 27, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • The inflation outlook and its effects on fixed income instruments
  • 60/40 portfolio construction with a focus on long-term bond positioning
  • Investment options beyond U.S. government bonds

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Andrew J. Patterson, CFA®

Senior Economist
Vanguard

Matthew Sheridan, CFP®, CPM®

Investment Consultant
Vanguard

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

