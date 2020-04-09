WEBCASTS
Bitcoin and The Coronavirus Crisis:
Does Crypto Still Belong In Client Portfolios?
Bitcoin proponents argue that it is the ultimate alternative asset, combining high potential returns with low correlations and intraday liquidity. Has that held up during the recent market volatility?
In this fascinating, 60-minute webinar, noted ETF expert and Bitwise Global Head of Research Matt Hougan unveils new research examining bitcoin’s impact on a traditional 60/40 portfolio, and explains why he thinks all financial advisors should be considering an allocation to bitcoin right now.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How the current crisis has impacted bitcoin’s returns and correlations
- Why macro conditions (and market history) suggest this could be a very strong time for crypto performance
- Bitwise’s new, comprehensive white paper examining bitcoin’s impact on portfolios
- How financial advisors can gain access to bitcoin and other cryptoassets in a secure manner
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt HouganGlobal Head of Research
Bitwise Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
