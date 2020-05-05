SUMMARY

Income-minded investors may find pockets of opportunity in the energy segment through infrastructure-focused Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and corporations that generate robust yields. Unlike oil producers and services companies, energy infrastructure companies provide real business-line diversification in the energy sector, as they deal with the transportation, storage and processing of energy, which are far less reliant on commodity prices. In this thought-provoking and timely upcoming webcast, Alerian, ALPS Advisors and ETF Trends will take a closer look at why investors may consider incorporating energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations to enhance an income-focused portfolio.



Topics will include:

An overview of the current energy market

What are master limited partnerships

How do midstream MLPs and corporations fit into the full energy sector

Why MLPs offer attractive income opportunities

How financial advisors can incorporate MLPs into a diversified investment portfolio while increasing yield

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Stacey Morris, CFA Director of Research

Alerian

Paul Baiocchi, CFA Senior Sales Support Analyst

ALPS Advisors, Inc.

Robert Sechan Managing Director

UBS

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.