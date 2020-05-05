WEBCASTS
Beyond Oil: Finding Opportunity in MLPs
The energy market has fundamentally changed. The collapse of oil demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has sent oil prices plummeting, and markets simply don't know how to price the future. But this does not impact all energy companies in the same way.
SUMMARY
Income-minded investors may find pockets of opportunity in the energy segment through infrastructure-focused Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and corporations that generate robust yields. Unlike oil producers and services companies, energy infrastructure companies provide real business-line diversification in the energy sector, as they deal with the transportation, storage and processing of energy, which are far less reliant on commodity prices. In this thought-provoking and timely upcoming webcast, Alerian, ALPS Advisors and ETF Trends will take a closer look at why investors may consider incorporating energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations to enhance an income-focused portfolio.
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current energy market
- What are master limited partnerships
- How do midstream MLPs and corporations fit into the full energy sector
- Why MLPs offer attractive income opportunities
- How financial advisors can incorporate MLPs into a diversified investment portfolio while increasing yield
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Stacey Morris, CFADirector of Research
Alerian
Paul Baiocchi, CFASenior Sales Support Analyst
ALPS Advisors, Inc.
Robert SechanManaging Director
UBS
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
