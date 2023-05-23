WEBCASTS
Beyond Chat: How AI is Impacting Real World Investing Right Now
Yes, yes, you've seen enough headlines about how ChatGPT is going to change the world. It's reached the point where "AI World Domination" is nearly a meme. But that doesn't mean you should take your eye off the ball. After all, your competitors won't.
Our hope is that you walk away not just feeling a bit sharper on the current state of AI, but that you're inspired to explore how AI can help your own business accelerate.
SUMMARY
In this provocative discussion, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig sits down with Zeno Mercer, Senior Research Analyst at ROBO Global, and Adam Butler, CIO of Resolve Asset Management to delve into two intertwined topics:
- How is AI changing the real-world business of running money? Adam will walk through his work in applying the currently available tools to everything from core investment research to fulfilling compliance requests, complete with live examples from the field.
- How is AI changing the real-world economy? Zeno will help connect the dots on which industries will be most impacted by the AI revolution, covering both the cautionary side as well as the opportunities for actual investment.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
ROBO Global
Adam ButlerCIO
ReSolve Asset Management
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
