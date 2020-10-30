WEBCASTS
Bad Ideas:
The Industries That Could Be Disrupted by Innovation
Today, the global economy appears to be undergoing the largest technological transformation in history. As technologies emerge and transform entire industries, investors in traditional benchmarks may face more risk than historically has been the case.
So, what’s the next industry ripe for disruption? That’s the question ARK Invest will address in this provocative 1-hour webinar. Join Resolute Investment Manager’s Matt Murphy and ARK Invest’s Tasha Keeney as they seek to identify the industries and sectors most at risk of disintermediation and disruption and size investors’ current exposure to those areas.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How will the accelerating shift to e-commerce impact in-store retail sales?
- How will autonomous electric trucks impact freight rail providers?
- How could robotaxis disrupt Energy, Autos, Insurance, Car Rentals, and Ride-hailing?
SPEAKERS
Tasha KeeneyAnalyst
ARK Invest
Matt Murphy, CFA, CAIAVice President, National ETF Sales
Resolute Investment Managers
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
