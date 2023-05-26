Don’t miss an in-depth conversation with fixed income experts from VettaFi and AllianceBernstein , who will share insights on how to position portfolios amid a challenging market environment.

According to the ICI, assets in money markets have ballooned to $5.3 trillion—the equivalent of the world’s 3rd largest economy. And with so much cash sitting on the sidelines, a fundamental question persists. Are investors being compensated to wait? Find out why sitting in cash could be a risky proposition as inflation and economic growth show signs of slowing.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

AllianceBernstein ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the US only. Foreside is not affiliated with AllianceBernstein.ABI is a member of FINRA and is an affiliate of AllianceBernstein L.P., the manager of the funds.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund/Portfolio carefully before investing. For copies of our prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visit us online at www.abfunds.com or contact your AB representative. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

The [A/B] logo is a registered service mark of AllianceBernstein and AllianceBernstein® is a registered service mark used by permission of the owner, AllianceBernstein L.P.