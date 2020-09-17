WEBCASTS
An Election Playbook for Client Portfolios
2020 has seen an unprecedented amount of turmoil, and yet arguably, the most important market event of the year is still to come: the 2020 US election. Covid-19, geopolitical tensions, stimulus, climate change are all on the ballot in November, along with the choice of President. So, how do you position yourself and your clients for the post-election market? In this provocative and timely one-hour webinar, you will hear both sides of the political debate from BNY Mellon's dual Directors of Government Affairs, along with opinion as to what the market implications may be of either outcome, and what that could mean for investment portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How any outcome will affect your portfolio
- Handicapping not just the election, but the run-up and impact
- Key signs to watch for in terms of Stimulus
- What either outcome will mean for taxes
SPEAKERS
Liz YoungDirector of Market Strategy
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Chris LucasDirector of Government Affairs
BNY Mellon
David VandivierDirector of Government Affairs
BNY Mellon
Stephanie M. PierceCEO of ETF, Index and Cash Investment Strategies
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
