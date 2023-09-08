WEBCASTS
AI & Business: Too Early, Too Late & Already Happening
Over the past few months, VettaFi has hosted webinars and symposia covering how Artificial Intelligence is impacting markets and businesses. But misconceptions about what AI is – and isn’t – going to change about how we live and work abound.
In this provocative one-hour webinar, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig sits down with Andrew Smith Lewis, Founder and CEO of Alai Studios, a unique venture lab focused on the intersection of psychology, neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence with Finance, Education, and the way we live. Andrew has been instrumental in creating many of the adaptive learning systems we use today and holds multiple patents in the field.
SUMMARY
Tune in to learn:
- Where AI may have the most immediate and profound impacts on our lives – and it’s not using ChatGPT.
- How AI in education may be the “thin end of the wedge” in unlocking the enormous potential of large language models.
- What real world, date-drenched finance companies are doing to ensure they make the most of emerging AI technologies.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andrew Smith LewisFounder & CEO
Alai Studios
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
VettaFi
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.