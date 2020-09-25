WEBCASTS
Adding Convexity To Your Core Equity Portfolio
The world is crazy. How do you allocate portfolios? With equity valuations stretched, core fixed income yields near zero, and cross asset-class correlations increasing, traditional portfolio management and diversification methods are presenting investors and allocators with critical challenges. How do you keep portfolios exposed to risk assets while navigating these challenges? In this one hour webinar, Simplify Asset Management and ETF Trends introduce a brand new approach that simply and elegantly reenforces your core equity exposure.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How a robust options strategy can not only protect against volatile downturns, but profit from volatile upswings
- Why simple is often better, but too simple can be a trap
- Where traditional diversification falls short
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Kim, CFACEO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
