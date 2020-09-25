SUMMARY

Topics will include:

How a robust options strategy can not only protect against volatile downturns, but profit from volatile upswings

Why simple is often better, but too simple can be a trap

Where traditional diversification falls short

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Paul Kim, CFA CEO and Co-Founder

Simplify Asset Management

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

